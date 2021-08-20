Pride event organizers hope to educate community

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Friday, mother-daughter duo Christy and Aria Rens hosted a pride event for the Marshfield community.

The celebration was full of colorful desserts, educational books, booths, and vendors.

Musician Adam Bluhm played live music during the event.

The organizers said they wanted to open up Marshfield to more LGBT+ events.

"I just want to show her my support and I don't think there's a lot in Central Wisconsin so we wanted to get the ball rolling," Christy Rens said.

The Rens said they hope more events happen in the future and want the pride community in the area to feel at home.

They also said even though the event did not take place in Marshfield, people from throughout the surrounding area participated to show their support.