Portage Co. man sentenced to life in mental facility for killing of father

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Daniel P. Sullivan, 45, was sentenced to be committed to a mental health facility for life over the killing of his father in October of last year.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske, Jr. announced the decision on Friday afternoon.

Last October, police were called to the scene in Amherst where a man - later identified as Sullivan - had run over another man (his father, Dan Sullivan, Sr.)

Judge Patricia Baker, the State and Court Examiner Dr. Debra Collins agreed with Sullivan's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sullivan will now by committed to psychiatric care under the direction of the DHS.

Molepske says Sullivan was not properly medicated at the time of the incident, and there were several signs that Sullivan was significantly mentally impacted leading up to his father's death.

Sullivan may become eligible to petition for conditional release if he is found to no longer to be a threat to himself, others or property.