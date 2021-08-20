Over 50% of Portage Co. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Over 50% of the residents in Portage County have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Portage County Health and Human Services(PCCHS) said as of Thursday 50.3% of residents have gotten at least once dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Portage County can do so here.

Walk-in appoints are available as well on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call 715-345-5350 and option 8 to check for availability.