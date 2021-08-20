For US military leaders, Afghan news strikes personal chord

WASHINGTON (AP) — For senior military and Pentagon leaders, this week’s news was profoundly personal. The photos and videos pouring out of Afghanistan hit a nerve, and triggered searingly vivid flashbacks to battles fought, troops lost and tears shed during their own deployments there. And in a response shaped by their memories and experiences in the war, they urged troops to check in on their buddies, talk to each other and seek help and solace if they need it. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says, “We have a moral obligation to help those who helped us.”