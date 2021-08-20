Early morning rain before a decent weekend

After the sweltering heat and humidity, we are looking to catch a break with an incoming cold front. Fortunately, thunderstorm activity will be weak and the new air mass will be making for a much more comfortable weekend.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent chance of showers and t-storms after midnight.

Low: 68 Wind: South ~ 10

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and a few t-storms during the morning, then partly cloudy and breezy. Turning less humid by late afternoon.

High: 81 Wind: SW 10-20 turning North late

Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cooler.

Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. (A few showers/t-storm possible at night again.)

High: 79

A cold front moving in from the west late tonight will produce a 70 percent chance of showers and thundershowers. The scattered activity will not move in until after midnight and will be diminishing in intensity as it does, so the threat of severe storms is small. The chance of heavy rain is also not that great. If you get hit by a shower or storm, it looks like a couple of tenths of an inch might fall. There might be pockets of a little heavier rain, but it does not look like a soaker for most of the area.

We are tracking a cold front moving into the area overnight which will bring an 80% chance of scattered showers and weak thunderstorms to the area. Luckily, due to the timing (a few hours after midnight), the activity should diminish in intensity before breaking into the area, therefore severe potential is low. Additionally, the chance of heavy rainfall is low so we aren't expecting anything over a quarter-inch of rainfall.

Scattered showers will diminish by mid-morning on Saturday making for a decent afternoon. By noon we should be transitioning to partly cloudy skies. The cold front will also clear much of the humidity and cool temperatures slightly to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overall, while a bit breezy, Saturday afternoon/evening will be very pleasant. Sunday is also looking to be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Expect sunshine for the mast majority of the day before a slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

This next week will be fairly nice for most of the day however we are tracking quite a few shower chances. All days Monday - Friday will have a good deal of sunshine during the day. Additionally each day M-F also will contain a 20-30% chance of pop-up thunderstorms.

Today’s pollen count is: Ragweed 13 (moderate)

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 20-August 2021

On Aug 20th in weather history:

1989 - Early morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in southeast Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma, with up to six inches reported around Tulsa OK. Some roads in the Tulsa area were closed by water 10 to 12 feet deep. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Thunderstorms produced winds gusts to 75 mph in Major County OK, and hail two inches in diameter at Jennings KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)