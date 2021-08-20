Canada beats Finland 5-3 in women’s world hockey opener

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland 5-3 on Friday to open the women’s world hockey championship. The tournament was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. Fillier scored 25 seconds after Elisa Holopainen tied it for Finland. In the other Group A game, the nine-time champion United States faced Switzerland at night. Earlier, captain Alena Mills had three goals and an assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 victory over Denmark in Group B.