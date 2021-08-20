Brendan Mackey joined the News 9 team in July of 2021.

Brendan anchors and produces the morning show Wake Up Wisconsin from 4:30-7:30 AM, Monday-Friday.

Before coming to the Badger State he worked as a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KOTA and KEVN in Rapid City, South Dakota for three years.

Brendan grew up in Denver, Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder. While at CU he was an Anchor/Reporter for both NewsTeam Boulder and BuffSports Live.

Brendan is thrilled to be living in Central Wisconsin and all that it has to offer. You can catch him skiing, hiking, or biking around the area. As a big sports fan he is excited to cheer for the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers.

If you have a story idea you can email Brendan at bmackey@waow.com.

To connect with Brendan you can find him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @BMackeySports.