WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 30th Big Bull Falls Blues Fest kicks off Friday in Wausau.



Organizers said that they are now only selling tickets for the event at the gate, as there are no online sales this week.

They added that masks are recommended, but they are not required.

Officials said they are excited to see everyone again and bring the tradition back to Wausau.

"So in years past, we've had anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 go through, in the entire weekend, that is," Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events, said. "We have about 200 to 300 VIP members and then multiple different bands, we'll have food trucks down here, there are bars, and we'll also have a side stage, too, with entertainment."

The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. and the concerts begin at 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at noon and the bands start at 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

News 9 is a proud sponsor of the event.