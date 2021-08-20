Bath and Body Works is back in the Wausau area

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A familiar store is re-opening its doors in Rib Mountain after losing its home at the Wausau Center Mall.

Bath and Body Works had their grand opening on Friday morning at the site of the former Factory Card Outlet. The store opened at 10 am and had a steady stream of customers throughout the morning.

Many customers expressed their excitement at having the store back after losing it when the mall closed.

"We're very excited," Wausau resident Sue Karau said.

Another said the store re-opening made things easier to access their merchandise.

"Very excited. There's a lot of people out there that don't have phone or internet access and it's just easier to have a store right in our hometown," Lisa Zoborowski said.

The store's hours will be 10 am to 8 pm and masks are optional for customers.