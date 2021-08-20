Area Dunkin’ locations host ‘Coffee for Champions’, donations go to Special Olympics Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dunkin' locations across the state are participating in 'Coffee for Champions.'

"So we're here for Coffee for Champions at Dunkin' Donuts and we're raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics," Nate Stetzer, Detective with the Wausau Police Department, said.

Participants that make a donation to Special Olympics can receive a free donut.

The Dunkin' in Wausau had visitors from the Wausau Police Department early Friday morning, while the Weston Dunkin' location had the South Area Fire District on-site to give fire truck tours and throw donuts to people that stopped by.

The funds raised go towards Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes, like Adam Domino.

"My favorite part about being in Special Olympics is meeting new friends and meeting new people and being able to get out in the nice fresh air," Adam Domino, a Special Olympics Athlete, said. "If you ever want to get in Special Olympics, I highly recommend it, it's a lot of fun."

The 'Coffee for Champions' event runs from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at various Dunkin' locations across Wisconsin.

For a full list of participating locations, click here.