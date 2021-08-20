Alleged Lincoln County arsonist makes his first appearance in court

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- New details emerge about an attempted arson that took place Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

Aaron Baumann, 40, appeared in court this morning, after allegedly having set fire to a neighbor.

Investigators say Baumann started multiple fires on a neighbor's property in the early hours of Thursday.

"This is an irrational course of conduct." Lincoln County Defense Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison said, "The court should not expect Mr. Baumann to make rational decisions."

The attempted arson happened around five in the morning.

The victims called 911 after waking up to the smell of smoke.

They then ran outside to see their house in flames and say they saw someone trying to light their vehicle on fire, but the suspect ran away after the homeowners tried to confront him.

Baumann was arrested at his home shortly after the incident after a K9 tracked his trail.

"The acts that are alleged in the criminal complaint are acts that are committed by someone who either has absolutely no regard whatsoever or no social norm," Bayne-Allison said.

Ultimately, the victim's home, shed, and one of their vehicles were damaged by the flames.

One of the victims received second-degree burns from trying to put out the fire.

Baumann faces eight charges:

Two counts of arson of a building

Two counts of attempt arson of property other than building

One count of first degree reckless injury

One count of first degree recklessly endangering safety

One count of manufacturing/delivering THC

One count of possession of drug parahernalia

Prosecutors and police are still trying to figure out a motive.

Baumann is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.