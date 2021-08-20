A mostly nice weekend coming up

More humid weather is on the way for today then it will turn a little more comfortable over the weekend. During the transition, we could end up with a bit of rain.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and continued rather warm and muggy.

High: 88 Wind: SSE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers or thundershowers after midnight.

Low: 68 Wind: South around 10

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers through mid-morning, then decreasing clouds and breezy. Less humid by late afternoon.

High: 81 Wind: SW 10-20 becoming West

Today will be a lot like yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, fairly high humidity, and sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be a bit of a south breeze at times, around 10 to 15 mph, to help make it feel a little better at times.

A cold front moving in from the west late tonight will produce a 70 percent chance of showers and thundershowers. The scattered activity will not move in until after midnight and will be diminishing in intensity as it does, so the threat of severe storms is small. The chance of heavy rain is also not that great. If you get hit by a shower or storm, it looks like a couple of tenths of an inch might fall. There might be pockets of a little heavier rain, but it does not look like a soaker for most of the area.

The scattered showers will diminish by mid-morning on Saturday and then the sun should break out a bit more and temps will be cooler, only topping out in the low 80s during the afternoon. It will also turn less humid later in the afternoon with a nice breeze out of the west.

Sunday should be nice with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s, then it will turn a little more humid again for early next week with a small chance of showers or storms Sunday night into Monday morning and again on Tuesday. Cooler, more comfortable air, could develop once again late next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 19th, Pollen Ragweed 23 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Half a dozen cities in the Central Plains Region reported record high temperatures for the date, including Pueblo CO with a reading of 102 degrees, and Goodland KS with a high of 104 degrees. Hill City KS reached 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)