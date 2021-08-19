Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect Friday. The city’s mayor said the mandate is needed to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases and the rule goes beyond New York City’s, which requires only the first dose of a vaccine for indoor activities. Restaurant and bar owners say they plan to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination and make sure they match their identity cards.