Thursday’s Scores

New
10:38 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton West 14, Manitowoc Lincoln 12

Auburndale 48, Menominee Indian 0

Augusta 28, Pittsville 0

Bangor 30, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Bay Port 26, Middleton 14

Cashton 19, Ithaca 14

Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0

Coleman 38, Peshtigo 12

D.C. Everest 42, Green Bay Preble 20

Greendale 17, Badger 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Kewaskum 38, West Bend West 16

La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0

Lourdes Academy 52, North Fond du Lac 18

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24, Milw. Bay View 8

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, Racine St. Catherine’s 30

Muskego 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Saint Francis 27, Pius XI Catholic 20

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Glenwood City 28

Union Grove 35, Racine Lutheran 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

