Tensions grow in Haiti over slow pace of aid after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tensions have been growing in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching the needy a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people. At the small airport in the southwestern community of Les Cayes, police fired shots to disperse young men who had gathered to watch aid being unloaded. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency raised the number of deaths from Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake to 2,189. Officials say the quake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. The quake was followed by drenching rains from Tropical Storm Grace, compounding the misery.