Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule rise

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban is celebrating Afghanistan’s Independence Day by declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States. But challenges to their rule ranging from running the country’s frozen government to potentially facing armed opposition began to emerge Thursday. From ATMs being out of cash to worries about food across this nation of 38 million people reliant on imports, the Taliban face all the challenges of the civilian government they dethroned without the level of international aid it enjoyed. Meanwhile, opposition figures fleeing to Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley now talk of launching an armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance, which allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion.