Summer heat continues

Hopefully, you have been drinking plenty of fluids the past few days as the heat and humidity are set to continue. Today, temperatures will move into the upper 80s, causing the heat index to hit the low 90s at times.

Today: Sunny early with morning fog then partly cloudy at times this afternoon. Quite warm and muggy.

High: 88 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 64 Wind: Light SE

Friday: Partly cloudy, continued rather warm and sticky. Then a 60% chance of scattered showers late.

High: 87 Wind: South 5-10

Friday Night: Spotty showers and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 68

Expect little change from the weather we have seen for the past couple of days. Today will likely be much the same with sunny skies and a few fair-weather clouds appearing from time to time. Similar to Wednesday, temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s, while when coupled with dew points near 70 degrees will raise the heat index into the 90s. Some cities amidst the warmest air could hit 90 degrees through temperature alone. Additionally, there will only be a weak breeze from the south of 5-10 miles an hour.

Friday will be much the same as well with warm temperatures and sunshine though will be the last day before a cold front moves in. After another muggy summer day, expect a good chance of showers and weak thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. The severe potential of these storms has diminished slightly in the past few days so most activity will be general thunderstorms at the most. The strongest storms that could be possible would likely fall on the western side of the state capable of high winds and hail. Saturday morning will also likely have leftover showers before midday.

On Saturday, after morning showers clear, expect a pleasant start to the weekend. The passing cold front will bring partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon alongside cooler temperatures and drastically more comfortable dew points. It may be a bit breezy, but otherwise a nice end to the day. Sunday will also be fairly pleasant with comfortable temperatures and sunshine. The next chance of rain will fall Sunday night into Monday.

For the start of next week expect temperatures to generally sit near 80 degrees. Each day Mon-Wed has a 30% chance of showers, however, the overall pattern is mostly dry.

Pollen count for 8/18: Ragweed 12 (moderate)

Have a wonderful Thursday and a comfortable weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-August 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms moving out of southeastern Nebraska spread severe weather into eastern Kansas and western Missouri during the day. Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced hail three inches in diameter at Albion, and high winds which downed a large tent at Waterloo injuring a dozen persons. Thunderstorms in Kansas produced baseball size hail northwest of Topeka, and wind gusts to 80 mph at Fulton. Ten persons were injured in a thunderstorm at Princeton KS, and damage to crops in southern Franklin County KS was estimated at 3.5 million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)