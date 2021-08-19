Stevens Point Area School District to require face coverings starting August 23

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Face coverings will be required in all Stevens Point Area School District school, buildings, and at all events.

That will start on Monday August 23 and will apply no matter the vaccination status of individuals.

Face coverings for the month of October will be reviewed in late September.

In a statement, Superintendent Craig Gerlach said; "Our primary responsibility to our students,

and this community, is to maintain and evaluate mitigation strategies that preserve face-to-face educational opportunities for students. At this time, face-coverings/masks are being recommended by the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Portage County Health and Human Services. We believe that keeping this mitigation tactic in place as we return to school, provides the best chance of maintaining in-person learning, 5 days a week for the highest number of students."

The full statement can be read below: