Stevens Point alderperson resigns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza announced Thursday that Alderperson Tori Jennings has resigned, effective immediately.

According to the city's website, Jennings was first elected as the Alderperson for District 1 in 2017. She served on the Board of Public Works and Historic Preservation/Design Review Commission.

According to Wiza, there will be a special Common Council meeting next week to decide one of four options the council can choose to make:

Leave the position vacant until the next election and fill it through district votes. Take applications and interview eligible people then appoint until the next April Election in April 2022. Take applications and interview eligible people then appoint to fulfill the remaining term expiring April 2023. Hold a special election at a full cost to the city.

"I recommend we appoint until the spring 2022 election and then allow the residents of District 1 to choose their representative. Anyone in District 1 interested in serving can find requirements on our city website at Stevens point.com or contact the City Clerk’s Office," Wiza told News 9 in an email.