Stevens Point alderperson resigns
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza announced Thursday that Alderperson Tori Jennings has resigned, effective immediately.
According to the city's website, Jennings was first elected as the Alderperson for District 1 in 2017. She served on the Board of Public Works and Historic Preservation/Design Review Commission.
According to Wiza, there will be a special Common Council meeting next week to decide one of four options the council can choose to make:
- Leave the position vacant until the next election and fill it through district votes.
- Take applications and interview eligible people then appoint until the next April Election in April 2022.
- Take applications and interview eligible people then appoint to fulfill the remaining term expiring April 2023.
- Hold a special election at a full cost to the city.
"I recommend we appoint until the spring 2022 election and then allow the residents of District 1 to choose their representative. Anyone in District 1 interested in serving can find requirements on our city website at Stevens point.com or contact the City Clerk’s Office," Wiza told News 9 in an email.