Steamy Friday then a break, and a few shower chances

The streak of quiet, warm, and muggy weather lingers in our area through Friday. It should be mostly clear Thursday night with patchy fog late. Lows should be in the low 60s to upper 50s in spots. Winds will be light from the southeast. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm and muggy with highs around 88. Winds will come from the south to southeast at 5-13 mph.

Some scattered showers and maybe some light thunderstorms are expected late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front marches in. This front could produce widespread severe weather in Minnesota Friday evening, but it should weaken considerably as it heads our way. As such the rain totals may only be on the order of .05 to .25 inch in our area. Any rain should be ending Saturday morning. Some sunshine should break out gradually Saturday from west to east. It will also be breezy, cooler, and turning less humid. Highs could stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with those west to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. Highs should stay in the comfortable in the upper 70s. Another front is projected to move in later Sunday night causing a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Again, nothing heavy is expected. It should turn partly cloudy by midday Monday and highs could reach around 83.

Tuesday could be unsettled with a surge of moisture moving in along with a fairly vigorous front. This should bring a decent amount of cloud cover and a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. They may tend to be more organized Tuesday night. Highs should be around 80. Any rain would likely end Wednesday morning followed by partial clearing. Highs will drop to the mid 70s.

It is trending comfortably cool for next Thursday as well with highs in the mid 70s along with partly cloudy skies.

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Ragweed moderate - 12

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 19-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1969 - 'Never say die' Camille let loose a cloudburst in Virginia resulting in flash floods and landslides which killed 151 persons and cause 140 million dollars damage. Massies Hill VA received 27 inches of rain. (David Ludlum)

1986 - The temperature at San Antonio, TX, soared to an all-time record high of 108 degrees. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)