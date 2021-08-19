Registration opens for 12th annual United Way Marathon Co. Turkey Trot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- United Way of Marathon County announced Thursday that registration is open for the 12th annual Turkey Trot.

The race is back to in-person this year after having to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said all proceeds will benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition which distributed 3.6 million pounds of food across Marathon County in 2020.

The race will take place Thanksgiving Day, November 25, at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot, 111 S. 1st Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

In 2019, the 9th Annual Turkey Trot reached 1,905 participants and collected 2,894 lbs of food.

To register for this year's race, click HERE.