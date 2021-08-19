New details released in Marathon Co. officer involved shooting

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The name of the Marathon County Sheriff's deputy who was involved in a shooting while on duty has been released.

The deputy is Nathan Olig who has been in law enforcement for 12 years.

The shooting happened in the Village of Maine last Friday.

According to the initial press release, a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a car near County Highway WW wanted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials for a speeding violation.

When the deputy ordered the two people in the vehicle to come out, officials say a man got out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy. The deputy then returned fire, shooting the man. The other person in the vehicle, a woman, stayed in the car, but was also injured by gunfire.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says in a press release on Thursday, the deputy did not know the woman was in the vehicle until the suspect opened fire.

Both people that were shot remain hospitalized, and the names of those two people have not yet been released.

The deputy was not injured.