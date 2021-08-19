New Covid-19 rates compares rates of transmission

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)- Half of Wisconsin is now fully vaccinated, but Department of Health Services Officials say we are not out of the woods yet.

In a press conference on Thursday, Director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Traci DeSalvo said the state is seeing a rise in cases.

The DHS has created new infographic on their website that compare the rates of transmission between vaccinated and non vaccinated people.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people were show at 125 cases per 100,00 people. Compared to non-vaccinated people at 369 cases per 100,000 people.

The website also shows a summary of the states entire data and include a break down of transmission rates in counties, cities, school districts and more.

"There have been a lot of news circulating recently about vaccine break through cases," DeSalvo said "and it's important to remember that the overwhelming majority burden comes from those who are not fully vaccinated"

DeSalvo continued, "Because no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection we do expect some infection among full vaccinated people."

The entire press conference is on the DHS YouTube page.