Merrill hosts concert honoring first responders

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A concert honoring frontline healthcare workers and first responders took place in Merrill Thursday.

It happened at Normal Park.

The headliner was a singer from Oshkosh, Franki Moscato, who performed on the television show "American Idol."

The opening act was a band from Merrill who’s close to retiring; one of the members says he’s honored to pay tribute to people who have meant so much to the community.

"For all the front-line healthcare workers, the first responders, the fire department, the ambulance crew, the police department, the nurses and doctors, this whole…pandemic has been a real nightmare for everybody, but especially those folks," Paul Waid of the band Winchester said.

The park will hold another concert next week.