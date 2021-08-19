MAPS making masks an option for students this upcoming year

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) officials have decided to keep masks optional for students.

They will require 3-feet of social distancing, and be working with the Lincoln County Health Department to make sure students remain as safe as possible.

"In our buildings, and our recess and any other time on our instructional day, those face masks are optional," said Dr. John Sample, Superintendent.

Dr. Sample adds that the first month of monitoring how classes go will be incredibly important and set the tone for the rest of the year.