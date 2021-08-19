Lincoln County house fire being investigated as arson

TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln County say a house fire in the Town of Russell was intentionally set, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident started at 5 AM Thursday when a couple woke up to the smell of smoke in their bedroom. They were able to get out of the house where they found a fire moving through an outside wall of their home along with some smaller fires set in their yard.

The couple attempted to put out some of the fires when they saw a male subject attempting to light another fire by one of their vehicles. The man ran off after one he knew he’d been seen.

K9 Officer Nina was able to track the suspect to a nearby home and he was arrested. The man’s name is not being released, but he is scheduled to be in court on Friday morning to face a potential charge of arson.

The case remains under investigation and no further details including a possible motive have been released at this time.