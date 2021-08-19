It Does Snow In The U.S. In August

I would hope we would never see snow in Wisconsin in August. I was curious where there is snow in August. The seasons are flipped in the southern hemisphere, so I don't count Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and places in that hemisphere

Government Camp, Oregon

How did Timberline Lodge, a ski resort in Government County, Oregon, become a national landmark? Not only is this awesome locale a summer resource for snow, allowing visitors to ski Oregon's highest point, Mount Hood (a volcano!), but it was also a location for the 1980 horror film "The Shining." Since we're mentioning movies, scenes from "Wild," starring Reese Witherspoon, was shot near there as well.

Alaska seems like an obvious place to find snow at any time, but the port town of Valdez, Alaska, stands out as the snowiest place in the United States, receiving an astounding average of more than 300 inches of snow a year. There's plenty of snow accumulated from the most recent winter blizzards available for the summer ice-bound traveler.

Valdez, Alaska

There are numerous locations in Europe with year-round snow too. These are high elevation locations. Olympic athletes train during the off season in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Optimal glaciers provide a summer playground for athletes looking for cooler climates. It may be in the southeastern region of France, but Tignes has its highest point at 11,000 feet. A skiing destination year-round too.