Hong Kong police seize meth, heroin worth $25 million

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say they have seized 195 million Hong Kong dollars ($25 million) worth of illegal drugs as part of a monthslong investigation, the largest seizure of the year. Police said the drugs, including 148 kilograms (326 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine and 86 kilograms (189 pounds) of heroin, were uncovered Wednesday in an industrial building. A suspect was arrested and was due to appear in court Friday. Police said at Thursday’s news conference that the drugs were linked to a syndicate that had been under investigation for months. They said 12 people had previously been arrested during the investigation.