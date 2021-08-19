Fundraiser ride set to help local veterans

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Area bikers are getting ready to rev their engines to give back on Saturday.

Motorcycle riders supporting 'Patriots for Warriors' will complete a one hundred-mile scenic ride that ends at The Bar in Rothschild.

The Fundraiser Ride is hosted by 'Patriots for Warriors.'

Funds that they raise go towards helping local veterans out in a variety of ways.

"Whether it be, like I said, financially, or even just helping them get to and from the grocery store, doctors appointments, cutting the grass, mowing the lawn, leaves, snow blowing, we do it all," said Kyle Wojicechowski, Vice President of Patriots for Warriors.

Officials with the group said that they raise an average of about $6,000 to $7,000, but they added that if they were able to raise anything above that, it would be amazing.

This fundraiser ride is the biggest event they put on.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," Wojicechowski said. "We do this ride and all the money that we raise from this goes to local veterans whether it be rent, vehicle repairs, medical bills, house repairs. Anything that they need assistance with we help them out as best we can."

For those that won't be participating in the motorcycle ride but still want to help out, there are ways to still support them.

There will be raffles, a live auction, and music, and the event will go on rain or shine.

