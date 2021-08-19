Foreign exchange students still seeking foster families

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- 30 foreign exchange students are coming planning on making Central Wisconsin their home for the upcoming school year.

ASSE International is bringing students to America to study aboard, but they are in need of host families to provide room and board.

The students range between ages 15-18 and can stay for a semester or the entire academic year.

Host families are required to provide three meals a day and a place for the student to stay. Students will come prepared with their own spending money and insurance.

"We think every family would gain something for the experience of hosting student." said Sophia Lasch ASSE Midwest Regional Director "It's life changing and it is a wonderful opportunity to experience a different culture."

Last chance to apply to be a host family is August 31st, those interested can apply at www.host.asse.com.