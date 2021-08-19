DCE School Board makes masks optional for upcoming school year

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A heated board meeting was held by the D.C. Everest School Board on Wednesday with several items on the agenda.

One in particular that drew a lot of public comments and attention included discussion of universal versus recommended masking policies for students. At one point, the discussion became heated and parents could be heard yelling while a board member expressed their views.

Most members of the crowd that utilized public comment time were parents that have children attending a school in the district.

Both sides of the argument were represented, as many voiced why masking should be deemed as optional instead of phrasing it as recommended, as well as parents voicing their perspective on the importance of students wearing masks universally and reducing the risk factors.

Ultimately, the board decided to make masking optional, saying parents will have a choice.

However, the recommendation will remain in place as the district encourages mask wearing amongst students, but will let families make their own personal decisions.