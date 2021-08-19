Boy Scouts get conditional approval of $850M bankruptcy deal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled that the Boy Scouts of America can enter into a pivotal $850 million agreement that the organization hopes to use as a springboard to emerging from bankruptcy later this year, but rejected two key provisions of the deal. The judge on Thursday granted the BSA’s request to enter into an agreement involving the national Boy Scouts organization, roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and attorneys representing some 70,000 men who say they were sexually abused as youngsters decades ago. But her refusal to approve two provisions of the agreement creates uncertainty about the future of the bankruptcy case.