Ben Sheets bobbleheads missing ahead of Sunday’s Brewers game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you are heading to the Brewers game on Sunday for the Ben Sheets bobblehead giveaway, you'll have to wait a bit longer to receive the collectable.

The team announced on Thursday that the bobbleheads that were set to be given away to fans in attendance have gone missing and are unlikely to make it in time for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BOBBLE?



The Ben Sheets bobbles are MISSING in transit and are unlikely to make it by Sunday.



𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬! Fans who attend the game will get a mystery bobble, plus a voucher to redeem the Sheets bobble at a later date!



🔗: https://t.co/CnmhXMxeQD pic.twitter.com/eYhsPZN66I — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2021

The team says fans in attendance will receive an alternate bobblehead when they go to the game as well as a voucher to receive the Ben Sheets bobblehead when its available.

