Ben Sheets bobbleheads missing ahead of Sunday's Brewers game
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you are heading to the Brewers game on Sunday for the Ben Sheets bobblehead giveaway, you'll have to wait a bit longer to receive the collectable.
The team announced on Thursday that the bobbleheads that were set to be given away to fans in attendance have gone missing and are unlikely to make it in time for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.
The team says fans in attendance will receive an alternate bobblehead when they go to the game as well as a voucher to receive the Ben Sheets bobblehead when its available.
