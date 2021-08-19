AG Josh Kaul announces settlement of over $650,000 with SEMCO Inc.

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Merrill Thursday and announced that a settlement has been reached with Semling-Menke Company, Inc. (SEMCO)

The settlement is over $650,000.

The SEMCO plant closed in January of 2020, leaving more than 100 workers out of a job.

Earlier this year, Kaul along with the Department of Workforce Development(DWD) announced they were filing a lawsuit alleging that SEMCO failed to provide required notice to employees before ceasing its business operations.

The DWD concludes that 140 employees are due wages totaling $682,864.90 due to this failure.