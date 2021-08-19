$650,000 going to workers let go without warning

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- After Semco suddenly closed just after Christmas in 2019, more than 130 people were left out of work without any warning, but now a six-figure settlement has been reached.

$650,000 is going to those workers, equal to around $5,000 per employee.

"It's an example of how important it is that our department of justice stand up for those working families in Wisconsin and how when it does do that it can get results for working Wisconsinites, said Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D) Wisconsin.

By Wisconsin law, companies must give a 60-day written notice they'll be closing.

Allowing employees to find other jobs, but Semco never gave that notice.

That $650,000 is what those workers would have made in that 60 days.

"The employees didn't get what they deserved, they got what they were owed and that's a beautiful thing about living in this state and for the laws that we have," said Luke Kramer of the Regional Council of Carpenters.

The AG's office first filed for a settlement back in January. Now, nearly eight months later and two years after workers were let go with no notice, they're finally seeing a payday.

"That's an exceptional result and it's because of the work that was done by DWD and our office and also because Semco stepped up and agreed to make this payment, so as Luke said we're here to celebrate a really positive result for blue-collar workers in Wisconsin," Kaul said.

Most of Semco's former workers have gotten their checks.

Those who haven't are instructed to reach out to the Department of Workforce Development.