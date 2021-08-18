Wisconsin firefighters collecting shoes for 9/11 memorial

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department is one of many in Wisconsin collecting gently used shoes to be used in a 9/11 Memorial.

In all, they're looking to collect 351 pairs: one for all the firefighters and EMS personnel who died responding to the World Trade Centers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Those shoes will then be laid at the Wisconsin State Firefighters and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids on Sept. 11 this year.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off your gently used shoes at the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Plover Fire Department or Pittsville Fire Department.

You can also donate via check. Make it out to GUF American Tribute Ride and put "shoes" in the memo line. Checks can be sent to: Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial; P.O. Box 248; Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.