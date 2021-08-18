Wisconsin expected to lead nation in cranberry production for 27th straight year

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're number 1! (in cranberry production).

For the 27th straight year, the Badger State is expected to lead the nation in cranberry production, with an expected 4.7 million barrels. That accounts for about sixty percent of the country's total production.

Much of that production comes from family farms, like Gottschalk Cranberry outside of Wisconsin Rapids.

Fawn Gottschalk is the third generation to grow cranberries here.

The decision to get into the family business, she said, was a fairly easy one.

"It was hard to imagine living elsewhere. I grew up on the marsh, I wanted to raise my kids here," she said.

In all, cranberry farms take up more than 20,000 acres across the state. helping them lead not only the nation, but the world in cranberry production.

The next leading state after Wisconsin? Massachusetts, with just 2.1 million barrels, which is less than half of Wisconsin.

"It's very important to us, and me personally, it's something I take a lot of pride in," Fawn said.

Not only are the cranberry numbers a big source of pride, but they're also a big source of money for the state.

Cranberry production creates about $1 billion in economic impact each year in the Badger State.

If you're hankering for fresh cranberries, though, you'll have to wait. Harvest is expected to start sometime next month and run into October.