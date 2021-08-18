What is Critical Race Theory? Law experts explain

(WAOW)-- You may have heard the term Critical Race Theory recently as it has become a popular topic amongst politicians. Experts say, however, the definition is not always understood.

The focal point of the term is in the name- race. However, different parties disagree what the definition really is. A law professor at the Law School at Georgetown University offered some clarification.

"It was developed as a way to interrogate the endurance of racial inequality in a post-civil rights era," said Janel George an Associate Professor of Law at Georgetown University.

A professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point said the term has been used incorrectly.

"Kind of interesting narrative that Critical Race Theory admonished all white people for being oppressors and critical race theory classifies all black people or people of color as hopeless, oppressed victims. But that's complete degradation and misunderstanding of this theory," said Saemyi Park an Assistant Professor of Political Science at UWSP.

She said instead it shows there is still work to be done.

"It recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past. Instead it recognizes that the legacy of slavery and segregation and anti-immigration laws, those things targeting black people and people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation," Park said.

For months, the concept of Critical Race Theory has been heard about in reference to schools. However, experts say it is generally taught to law students and far too complex for young children to understand.

"They may take features of Critical Race Theory and adopt it for helping students understand racial inequality. But I can tell you Critical Race Theory is a complex, advanced theory and it's not something that's taught in K-12 education. It's something that takes law students a long time to fully understand," George said.

Both professors said the main point is education opening the door to conversations that can help bring forth true equality.