What is being done to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally?

LONDON (AP) — Several groups are working to get COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries, but the efforts are falling short of what’s needed to curb outbreaks globally. Among the efforts is COVAX, which is led by public health agencies including the World Health Organization. It’s relying on donated shots from rich countries but most of the pledged doses won’t be delivered this year. Logistics are another problem. Some countries in desperate need of vaccines haven’t been able to show they can carry out vaccination campaigns. Still, WHO is urging rich countries to immediately donate more doses and to stop plans for booster doses.