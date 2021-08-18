Wausau homicide trial delayed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The trial for a Niagra man accused of killing 77-year-old Lyle Leith in his Wausau garage has been delayed yet again.

Lee Franck will now face a jury trial beginning April 18th, 2022. He had been scheduled to go to trial this fall, but the most recent delay is due to the defense requesting more time to go over new materials and procedures.

Court records show both sides are still considering expert witnesses such as tire tread and chemical experts.

During a hearing last week a Marathon County judge set a December 3rd deadline for final reports on all experts who are expected to be called to testify in the case as well. A November 3rd calendar call was also set.

Franck is accused of killing Leith, who was the father of his former girlfriend, following a dispute. He faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty.

The trial has been delayed for several different reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to Franck’s defense team. It had previously been scheduled to begin on August 30th.