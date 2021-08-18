Wausau alderperson accused of allegedly making defamatory statements

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Brewing conflict between one Marathon county board member - and a Wausau alderperson.

Lawyers for board member William Harris sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wausau Alderperson Debra Ryan, claiming that Ryan made defamatory statements against him.

They claim that Ryan contacted Harris' job, trying to get him fired for allegedly interfering with legal counsel with Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

"We're not going to file it tomorrow or the next day, I told these folks that we would give them until September 9th, 2021 to respond to my letter so we're at least going to wait that long, and then we'll proceed as we see fit," said Jeff Scott Olson, Attorney representing William Harris.

News 9 made multiple attempts to reach out to Alderperson Ryan for comment on the allegations, but did not hear back.

Harris' attorney says the claim would be dismissed if Ryan made a public apology.