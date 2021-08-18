UW-Madison now requiring COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting August 30, all UW-Madison students and employees who have not provided proof of vaccination to university medical staff will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

According to UW-Madison's statement, high infection rates due to the Delta variant is the reason for expanded testing requirements.

UW emphasized that vaccination is the way forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus and that high rates of vaccination should allow for a relatively normal semester otherwise.

"We now have highly effective vaccines that protect against serious illness and hospitalization, and many people in our community are fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to defeating COVID-19," UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in the statement.

As of August 18, 89% of UW staff is fully vaccinated, and school officials predict that more than 80% of the student body is vaccinated as well. For those who may be immunocompromised, University Health Services will offer booster shots starting August 23.

McGlone said anyone who fails to meet these weekly testing requirements "will be held accountable," but did not elaborate on potential consequences.

"The best way to ensure an academic year with as much in-person activity and as little disruption as possible is to get vaccinated and to mask up indoors. And if you feel sick, get tested and stay home," McGlone wrote.

Those who are impacted by this decision will get a follow-up message with more details.