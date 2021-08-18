Temps and humidity on the rise

We have been very fortunate the past few days with beautiful and dry late summer weather. Moving forward, while the skies will not change much, the air will continue to grow in heat and humidity bringing dew points into the upper 60s alongside very warm temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm and humid.

High: 86 Wind: South 5-8

Tonight: A few passing clouds and mild. Patchy fog.

Low: 64 Wind: Light South

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rather warm and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

High: 88 Wind: SSW ~ 5

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and warmer.

Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most of the day. Showers and t-storms are likely by late evening/overnight.

High: 87

Don't expect much of a change for today's weather other than how warm it is going to feel. We are continuing to track very sunny weather for the next few days though with the increased temperature and high dew points the heat index today and tomorrow will sit near 90 degrees. Otherwise, today will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Additionally, wind speeds will be lower (5-8 mph) today leaving for less of a breeze to cool down.

Tonight expect little change from the past few though slightly warmer temperatures. With the increased humidity it will likely not feel too comfortable to keep the windows open at night. Winds will continue to wind down leaving for calm conditions or a light breeze from the south. Thursday night will also be the same though a few degrees warmer.

Much like today, Thursday will be another very nice day if you don't mind the heat and humidity. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees and the muggy air will likely place the feels like the temperature at times in the low 90s. Additionally, with the increase in moisture, we will see our first chance of rainfall (albeit small) in the afternoon which could prompt a popup light shower.

Friday will be nice for most of the day so make sure to enjoy it, however, the evening and overnight hours will likely be a different story. Right now we are tracking a good chance (70%) of showers and thunderstorms starting as early as the late evening. Some developing storms could be strong. This activity is most likely in the overnight and very early morning hours of Saturday which could lead to additional showers on Saturday morning. Thankfully, the shower activity will usher in a new air mass which will help cool temperatures for the weekend to the upper 70s and lower the humidity as well. Sunday will be plenty sunny as well though there is a 30% chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon/evening.

Pollen count on 8-17-21: Ragweed = 23 (Moderate)

Have a happy Wednesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 18-August 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Twenty-two cities, from the Carolinas to the Upper Ohio Valley, reported record high temperatures for the date, pushing the total number of daily record highs since the first of June above the 1100 mark. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees at Greensboro NC and 105 degrees at Raleigh NC equaled all-time records. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Scobey. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)