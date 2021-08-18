Report: Former NCHC director created unauthorized loan program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – A resignation agreement between North Central Health Care (NCHC) and its former executive director lays out the terms of his resignation, including a $25,000 lump-sum payout.

Former Executive Director Michael Loy was put on administrative leave by NCHC in June; on July 1, he officially resigned his position.

Meanwhile, the NCHC board of directors hired the law firm of von Briesen & Roper to investigate Loy’s actions. They determined that Loy had created a loan program, the "retention benefits policy," through which loans were authorized for several members of NCHC's executive team. That policy, however, was not OK'd by NCHC's board of directors.

You can read the report below.

This story will be updated.