Portage County warns against suspicious COVID-19 vaccine text message

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County Health and Human Services(PCHHS) is warning against a suspicious COVID-19 vaccine text message, saying that it is fake.

In a statement PCHHS says the text message tells residents they're eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Ruth Gilfry Center.

They say law enforcement and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have been notified and that if you received the message you should not reply to it.

PCHHS says if you scheduled an appointment through the service it is not valid.

You can schedule an appointment with PCHHS through the link here.

Walk-in appoints are available as well on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call 715-345-5350 and option 8 to check for availability.