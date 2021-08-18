Our Next Full Moon is Soon

We have had a nice stretch of weather. Clear skies at night is where I am going with this. I glance at the moon as I check the night sky. We are in a “waxing gibbous” phase. The moon (visible) is growing. It eventually is a full moon. We then head toward the waning gibbous.

What irritates me is they name the moons deceptively. We hear “strawberry moon”. It isn’t strawberry colored. It is tied to the strawberry harvest season. The sturgeon moon is named because it is tied to a good time of the year to catch sturgeon.

August’s full Moon will first appear on the night of Saturday, August 21, before reaching peak illumination at 7:02 A.M. Central Time on Sunday, August 22. On either of these nights, look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising.

The full Moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not solely to the full Moon.