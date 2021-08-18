New pickleball courts are coming to Plover

Plover, Wisc. (WAOW)-- After two years of searching for the perfect location the Heart of Wisconsin Pickleball Association will be adding 12 new courts to Lake Pacawa Park.

The association says the project will cost roughly $800,000.

The association are currently fundraising for the project by going to area businesses and asking for donations.

The proposal says all courts will be wheel chair accessible and will include state of the art lighting and have wind screens.

Association member Jay Johnson says "pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States and this area is no exception."

With over 200 players in the Stevens Point/Plover area Johnson says their membership grows each week.

Johnson saying " pickleball is a fun, social, inexpensive, and friendly game that helps to promote physical and mental wellness."

The Project is expected to be completed by next July and to be kicked off at the Celebrate Plover event.

The Heart of Wisconsin Pickleball Association is working with Celebrate Plover to manager any donations and funds raised. For those interested in donation email HeartofWIPickleball@gmail.com for more information.