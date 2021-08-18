Multiple deaths reported after crash in southern Wisconsin

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Multiple people have reportedly died after a crash in southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

WISN T.V. in Milwaukee is reporting that the crash happened on I-94 near Johnson Creek.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly before 4:00 a..m. and say a cargo trailer lost control in the westbound lanes of travel and hit a guardrail.

That's when a second vehicle then hit the trailer, followed by a semitruck.