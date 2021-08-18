Minocqua clinic chosen to roll out DHS specialized care trials

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Badger State is starting a pilot program designed to help people on Medicaid and Badger Care get they help they need, and one official says it'll make access to substance abuse care more accessible.

"There are people with so many barriers that just treatment is not enough," Family Health Center Director of Substance Abuse Sheila Weix said.

The Family Health Center in Minocqua made the cut as just one of three sites in the state to house a new pilot program fighting and treating substance abuse by connecting patients with a wider range of resources.

"If it's something that you or a loved one, someone that you know might benefit from, that's really important," Department of Health Services Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski said.

The DHS is rolling out this program in Minocqua, Milwaukee, and the Oneida Nation; also saying it's not in response to any one epidemic.

"It's really important to point out that this is not specific to opioids. This is specific to address all substance use disorder," Krupski said.

Weix says services like this one have been tried out in other states, adding research has shown specialized care has helped more people long-term.

"We do recognize that substance use disorders are chronic diseases so they need to be managed in a long-term way," Weix said.

The DHS says these services will only be available in select counties--but helping more people in more ways takes priority.

"So peer specialists, recovery coaches, case managers, care coordinators, all of those things can now be covered," Weix said.

Though, this is just the start as officials hope it leads to more in the future.

"This is a pilot and we're hoping to see if this is something that, we're hopeful, works really well that we could look at expanding in years to come," Krupski said.

This program is expected to last a minimum of two and a half years.