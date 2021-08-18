Michigan man charged for traveling to Wisconsin to have sex with 15-year-old

(WAOW)-- A Michigan man is facing charges in federal court after he's alleged to have traveled to Wisconsin to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

42-year-old Scott Sundberg Ishpeming, Michigan was charged by a federal grand jury in Milwaukee following his arrest on Friday August 13.

The criminal complaint states that Sundberg began exchanging messages with a person he though to be the parent of the 15-year-old girl.

It alleges that Sundberg "expressed repeated interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old and also sent

pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity."

He was in fact communicating with a law enforcement officer who was a part of "Operation Kick Boxer", and effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

It is also alleged that Sundberg "used a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage un unlawful sexual activity."

If convicted Scott Sundberg faces a minimum of 10 years in prison up to a lifetime in prison.